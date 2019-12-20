Part of State Street in Springfield closed following two-car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of State Street in Springfield is closed Thursday night after two cars crashed near the federal courthouse. 

The Springfield Fire Department has not released any details about road closures or the accident at this time, but a 22News crew in the area witnessed the crash which occurred just after 10 p.m. 

It is unclear if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. 

State Street is closed from Elliot Street to Spring Street near Springfield Technical Community College. 

22News is following this story and will bring you more details as more details develop. 

