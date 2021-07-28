Part of Suffield Street in Agawam to be closed Thursday morning for road work

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT crews will be conducting roadway marking operations on Suffield Street as part of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Replacement Project.

Suffield Street will be closed between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and the Agawam Shopping Court from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. During the closure, multiple detours will be in place. During the closure, detours will be as follows:

Vehicles traveling northbound on Suffield Street: turn left onto Washington Avenue and turn right to continue on Walnut Street Extension. Turn left or right onto Springfield Street, and continue to your destination.

Vehicles traveling southbound on Suffield Street: turn right on Springfield Street to turn left and continue on Walnut Street Extension. From Walnut Street Extension, turn left onto Washington Avenue to turn left on Suffield Street to continue to your destination.

Signs will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. The work is weather-dependent and could change without notice.