LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Shawinigan Drive in Ludlow is closed late Wednesday night as police investigate an incident.

The Ludlow Police Department has not released any information about what’s going.

A 22News crew in the area is reporting at least eight police cruisers surrounding a house on Shawinigan Drive with the road closed. Part of West Street is also closed as of 11:10 p.m.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more on this developing news.