Parts of Hampden County affected by storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A brief but brutal storm hit parts of Hampden county on Wednesday, just one day after a microburst caused significant damage in Franklin county.

On Dorne Street in Springfield, a big tree fell across the street during the storm and took out portions of a fence.

The fence is still damaged this morning from where the tree landed on it. A branch from that tree is actually still on the roof of the home. The tree is completely cracked and looks like it splintered and fell over in the strong winds.

The storms rolled through western Massachusetts fast, and some trees and even street signs couldn’t withstand the force.

In Holyoke, a sign directing drivers to the MassPike on Route 5 was knocked over by high winds and a tree across the road lost a huge branch.

More than 11-hundred people were without power at one point mostly due to downed trees from the gusty winds. Most of the outages were reported in Longmeadow.

Flooding was also a problem, but some drivers took their chances and drove through water-logged streets although that is not the safe thing to do

As our 22news Meteorologists say, turn around and don’t drown you never know how deep the water is or how fast it’s moving.