Parts of western Massachusetts experiencing severe drought conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a dry summer across the Northeast and here in New England.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor has most of New England in the abnormally dry or moderate drought category. Here in western Massachusetts most of Franklin County and far western Berkshire Counties are in the abnormally dry category.

Most of western Massachusetts is in the moderate drought category but now almost all of Hampden County is in the severe drought category.

On average we pick up 4 inches of rain during the month of August at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. So far, we’ve only picked up 1.62 inches of rain and we have a deficit of over 2 inches and there doesn’t look like there is much rain in the forecast over the next couple of days.