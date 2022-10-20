SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pet owners from across the City of Springfield gathered at the Indian Orchard Fire Station Thursday to get their furry friends much-needed protection against parvovirus.

Parvo is a highly contagious disease that affects mainly young and unvaccinated dogs. Second Chance Animal Services gave residents the opportunity to get their dogs vaccinated. Without that vaccine, parvo can be deadly.

“We’re really trying to combat the parvo outbreak in Springfield so we’re going all over. Besides our hospital in Springfield, we’re going out with our mobile unit and trying to get as many people as we can to get their animals vaccinated.”

If you missed Thursday’s clinic, Second Chance Animal Services is hosting another one next Saturday, October 29th on State Street. To register visit SecondChanceAnimals.org.