WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Soup Kitchen avoided a crisis over the weekend, thanks to the generosity of one local business.

Sunday dinner almost spoiled at the Westfield Soup kitchen when their ovens suddenly stopped working. The Soup Kitchen staff were preparing to bake enough chicken pot pies to feed over 70 people. They popped a few in the oven and quickly realized they weren’t baking.

Westfield Gas and Electric was called in, and they said the issue wasn’t immediately fixable. Longtime soup kitchen worker Todd Philipp told 22News what happened next…

“So everybody’s kind of looking at me well Todd what are you going to do now? What is Plan B? We don’t have a Plan B. Finally one of the workers said look Pasqueles is right down the road why don’t we give them a call we’ll take everything out of the oven, take it down there, and see if they’ll heat it up. And sure enough, we called them, ‘yeah bring it right down!’,” said Todd Philipp at the Westfield Soup Kitchen

Crisis averted, Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant lending that helping hand ensured that every individual waiting for a meal received one, with only about a half-hour delay. Pasquale’s is not open on Monday, so 22News was not able to reach them for comment but Philipp says they were more than happy to help, something he and his team are immensely grateful for. The ovens are expected to be repaired this week.