AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A young girl recalls how her deceased dog comforted her when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of six.

Tristan Senuta told 22News her favorite memories of her beloved dog, Rocco. She said, “when I was sick, he would run upstairs and jump onto my bed and I would sleep next to him.” She also remebers using a purple squeaky toy that would get his attention when she needed him for a quick smile and laugh.

Rocco was always there for Tristan and could sense any changes in her condition before she was diagnosed. “Not exactly sure how he could tell, but his actions showed us that he knew she wasn feeling well by staying by her side and laying on her side when she was resting on the couch,” Tristan’s father, Shawn Senuta said.

After she was diagnosed, Rocco’s connection to Tristan only deepened.

“He was the worlds best dog, you just looked at him and you saw this massive heart.” Shawn Senuta

Rocco would begin to develop a blood disorder at his age. “We did everything we could to try and get him better,” said Shawn. Rocco was 14 and 1/2 years old when he passed.