1  of  3
Breaking News
Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery Supreme Court Justices rule LGBT workers protected from job discrimination American sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges
1  of  4
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Charlie Baker provides an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak 10:15AM: Springfield Mayor Sarno and city officials provide COVID-19 update 11AM – 12PM: Mass Appeal lifestyle program with hosts Alanna Flood and Patrick Berry 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:
massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after a motorcycle crash on Main Road in Montgomery Sunday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a crash on Main Road around 6:25 p.m. when they discovered a 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on the road near 414 Main Road before it lost control while turning on a curve.

The motorcycle laid down on its side which caused the passenger, 23-year-old Sabrina Haraty of Thorndike, to slide across the lane into oncoming traffic. State Police said she was struck by a car and determined dead at the area of the crash as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Westfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. The three occupants of the car were not injured.

Main Road was closed to traffic until approximately 10:40 p.m. The crash is being investigated by State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

MAP: Main Road in Montgomery

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today