Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after a motorcycle crash on Main Road in Montgomery Sunday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a crash on Main Road around 6:25 p.m. when they discovered a 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on the road near 414 Main Road before it lost control while turning on a curve.

The motorcycle laid down on its side which caused the passenger, 23-year-old Sabrina Haraty of Thorndike, to slide across the lane into oncoming traffic. State Police said she was struck by a car and determined dead at the area of the crash as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Westfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. The three occupants of the car were not injured.

Main Road was closed to traffic until approximately 10:40 p.m. The crash is being investigated by State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.