Passenger in I-91 wrong-way crash in Holyoke dies from injuries, victims identified

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The passenger in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Holyoke Sunday has died. A total of three people have died from the accident.

Massachusetts State Police have identified the wrong-way driver as Wallace Sherman Jr. of Gloversville, New York. Sherman was heading north in the I-91 southbound lane Sunday evening when his car crashed into a vehicle with two occupants, 65-year-old Judith Keating and 65-year-old Michelle Swaller, both of Milford, Connecticut.

Both drivers died Sunday in the accident. Crews used hydraulic tools to extract the passenger of the Connecticut vehicle who was then taken to the emergency room with serious injuries, but later died to her injuries.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation stated the crash happened at I-91 southbound at mile marker 13.6. Troopers from multiple barracks, MassDOT and Holyoke Police and Fire helped during the accident.