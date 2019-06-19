Passenger killed in car crash on Center Street in Chicopee, road closed

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole in front of 701 Center Street in Chicopee Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole around 11:30 p.m. and the two passengers were injured.

Wilk said both the driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital where the passenger died.

The driver was treated in the hospital and has since been released.

Wilk said the road will be closed or have partial lane closures in the area until at least 10:00 am. He is advising drivers to avoid the area.

The crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash and Chicopee Electric Light will be replacing the pole.

Officers are still assisting with traffic.

