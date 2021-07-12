Passenger killed in deadly Agawam crash identified

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials have identified the passenger that died in a two-car accident in Agawam last Tuesday.

According to Lt. Dan Bonafilia of the Agawam Police Department, 36-year-old Matthew Coach of Westfield was a passenger who died in a two-car crash on North Westfield Street in Agawam on July 6.

The Agawam Police Department said officers were called to North Westfield Street at Park Edge for a serious crash with injuries at 3:30 p.m., after one vehicle had crossed over the center double yellow line while traveling north, crashing into another vehicle traveling south.

Occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital where one person, a passenger, was pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released. The drivers of both vehicles are expected to be okay.

Agawam Police along with the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the deadly crash.