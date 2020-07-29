Passenger killed in motorcycle crash on Montgomery Road in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger on a motorcycle has passed away after a crash involving a car Wednesday morning.

Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Patrick Kane told 22News, officers were called to the area of 563 Montgomery Road where they found a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Kane said the passenger on the motorcycle passed away in the area of the crash. The driver of the car was not taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

22News crew arrived to the area where they were able to see at least one fire truck and a tow truck loaded with a damaged vehicle.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Department and the Westfield Police Department. Montgomery Road is currently closed from West Road to North Road.

MAP: Montgomery Road

22News will update this story as soon as the road is reopened.