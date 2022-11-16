SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit of Springfield has printed Bright Nights neighborhood passes to assist Forest Park residents.

The goal of the pass is to identify drivers as residents of the area so that way the Springfield Police Department can help them with accessing side streets and neighborhoods that are off of Longhill Street and Sumner Avenue, according to a news release from Spirit of Springfield.

The passes are available at the Forest Park Information Center at the Sumner Avenue entrance from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm during the normal days of operation. They are free passes and they do not include admission to Bright Nights.

Bright Nights will open for its 28th season on November 23 and will operate nightly through January 1, 2023, however they will be closed on November 28 and 29.