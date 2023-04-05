LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy (LYA) is hosting an in-person Seder-To-Stay for Passover on Wednesday.

LYA is hosting an in-person Seder-To-Stay on Wednesday, to discuss Passover and the significance of the seder prior to the start of the holiday. The event will begin with a pre-seder buffet of fish, salads, and soup at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from the LYA.

After the dinner, there will be different interactive Passover activities, stories, and songs that will be led by Rabbi Noach and Esther Kosofsky. This will then lead to the beginning of the seder and kiddush, which is drinking the first cup of wine.

A seder dinner will then be served after the reading of the hagadah. The cost for a Seder-To-Stay is $18 for an adult; $8 for a child and $45 for a family.

LYA is also hosting a Seder-To-Go with pick-up on Wednesday between 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Each Seder-To-Go will include a seder plate and food, laminated seder cards, and kiddush cups. The seder meal will include gefilte fish/salad, chicken soup, chicken, potato kugel, roasted vegetables, and dessert.

The cost for the Seder-To-Go is $28 a person ($75 value) and you can order a bottle of Joyvin red for an additional $10.