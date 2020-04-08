Passover, Easter will be celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Wednesday night and Easter is this Sunday.

Churches and synagogues are closed to worshipers in Massachusetts to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While you may not be able to worship in the traditional way, you can still observe the meaning of these holidays.

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski told 22News, “As we go into this weekend and as we find ourselves in this position dealing with the coronavirus, our way of celebrating may change as a response to the virus itself. However, the meaning of these days do not change.”

Watch on 22News:

22News will be broadcasting special Chalice of Salvation services during this Holy Week. A Holy Thursday and Good Friday Mass will air at 11 a.m. both days.

There will be an Easter broadcast Sunday morning at 10 a.m.