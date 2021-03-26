Passover starts at sundown Saturday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Curbside meal pick-up is a way of life thanks to the pandemic, it’s also being incorporated into the Passover holiday.

Passover starts at sundown Sunday.

So, dozens of local Jewish families on Friday picked up their fully prepared Seder Meals to Go at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

Those meals include traditional staples of chicken, potato kugel and roasted vegetables.

“At the table we put a seder plate and there are six items on the seder plate,” said Rabbi Chaim.

Fran Grosnick of Longmeadow added, “LEA is an extended family. Under ordinary times we would have a seder here.”

The weeklong observance of Passover acknowledges the Exodus of Jews from Egyptian oppression more than 3,000 years ago.