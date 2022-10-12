LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Autumn festivals include the American Thanksgiving and the East Asian Mid-Autumn Festival, but Wednesday night local residents recognized the Jewish festival known as Sukkot.

The holiday is one of the major festivals of Judaism. The week long holiday begins on the 15th day of Tishri. Wednesday, the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy celebrated the holiday with a pasta and meat sauce dinner.

22News spoke with Rabbi Chaim Kosofsky of the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy on the true meaning of Sukkot, “We have to keep in mind to join together with other people, not just people we like or people we have things in common with but people of different types and personalities. We’re all one, we’re all together.”

The dinner was followed by plenty of activities which was sponsored by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. The week long celebration will wrap up Sunday evening.