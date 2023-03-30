SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pasta supper Thursday night in Springfield benefiting students who hope to become physician assistants.

It was a great turnout for the Allison B Dwarska Scholarship Fundraiser. The foundation was created in 2014, a year after Allison died in a car crash.

Allison’s mother told 22news she dreamt of one day becoming a Physician Assistant. And now seven students pursuing the same career path received scholarships in her honor.

The seven winners are as follows:

Summer Ottoson

Abby McClaflin

Haley Routhier

Abigail Perry

Reaghan Broadhurst

Nikolas Supczak

Angie Sikop

“School is so astronomical, you know any little bit helps them, and each student we award a scholarship to, we give directly to the student, and it’s $1300 hundred dollars,” said Donna Dwarska, mother of Allison and president of the fundraiser.

Allison’s mother adds that this fund keeps her daughter’s memory alive. This scholarship has awarded $70,000 to deserving students over the years.