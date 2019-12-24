Pastry shops expecting higher than usual orders this holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Christmas Eve, many local restaurants in the area are preparing for more food orders than usual as families begin to celebrate the holidays.

22News went to La Fiorentina’s to see how the local pastry shop deals with the holiday rush of customers, and why it is important for their business.

La Fiorentina’s General Manager, Mauro Daniele, told 22News that Christmas is the busiest time of the year for the pastry shop.

“Its Christmas Eve, it’s our busiest day of the year, it’s our super bowl,” said Daniele. “Its tradition for people to come down pick up their items for tomorrow or today, cake cannolis, we got it all for them.”

If you need a last-minute dessert for Christmas Day, La Fiorentina’s will be open Wednesday until 1 p.m.

