Patient exposed to COVID-19 at Springfield’s Baystate Medical Center went to Mercy for rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one of the patients who was exposed to COVID-19 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield was sent to the rehab hospital at Mercy Medical Center after they were discharged.

Now, new precautions are being implemented at Mercy.

More than 30 people at Baystate Medical Center were infected with COVID-19 last week; 23 employees and 13 patients. Now, 22News is learning one of those patients may have also exposed patients, staff, and visitors at the rehab hospital at Mercy.

In a statement to 22News, Mercy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said the hospital is in the process of assessing the risk of transmission among employees, patients, and visitors.

They’re also testing and contact tracing with anyone who may be at risk.

At Baystate Medical Center, with their confirmed COVID-19 cases, they’re working with the Department of Health. DPH formed what they’re calling the “Community Tracing Collaborative” to conduct contact tracing.

Dr. Amanda Westlake is an infectious disease specialist at Baystate. She said a “contact” is considered anyone who’s been within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes during the period of time they were infectious.

“That period of time begins two days before symptoms starts, and extends for 10 days after symptoms started,” Dr. Westlake said.

Back at Mercy, they’re changing how they treat patients coming from another care sites.

In addition to testing patients upon admission, they will also isolate these patients for 14 days even if they test negative and repeat testing before they are discharged.