Patricia Duffy running for Holyoke State Representative

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke resident, Patricia Duffy, announced her candidacy for the State Representative seat in the Fifth Hampden District Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Duffy has worked as Fifth Hampden State Representative, Aaron Vega’s, legislative aide since 2014.

Vega announced Tuesday that he is not running for re-election for Holyoke State Representative.

Holyoke Rep. Aaron Vega not running for re-election

Of the hundreds of constituents my office has helped over the past seven years, Pat has been at the forefront of all those issues and resolutions. She knows the job and knows how to help people. I’m proud to support her as a candidate for state representative.” -Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega

Duffy also served as a board member on the Holyoke Redevelopment Authority for the past ten years and has also served on the board of Nueva Esperanza from 2006 to 2015.

The following is Duffy’s official announcement: