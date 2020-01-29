Patricia Duffy running for Holyoke State Representative

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke resident, Patricia Duffy, announced her candidacy for the State Representative seat in the Fifth Hampden District Wednesday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Duffy has worked as Fifth Hampden State Representative, Aaron Vega’s, legislative aide since 2014.
Vega announced Tuesday that he is not running for re-election for Holyoke State Representative.
Of the hundreds of constituents my office has helped over the past seven years, Pat has been at the forefront of all those issues and resolutions. She knows the job and knows how to help people. I’m proud to support her as a candidate for state representative.”-Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega
Duffy also served as a board member on the Holyoke Redevelopment Authority for the past ten years and has also served on the board of Nueva Esperanza from 2006 to 2015.
The following is Duffy’s official announcement:
“Today I am announcing my candidacy for State Representative for the Fifth Hampden District. In today’s political climate, much of the most impactful government work, the work that affects our daily lives and shapes our communities, is done on the state and local level. I have the tools, the background, and the relationships to fight for the people of Holyoke and to ensure that our voices are heard in the State House. Holyoke and this great Western Mass region are important for the future of all of Massachusetts. The conversations we are holding in Holyoke today about equity, fairness, and access to opportunity are echoed in the State House and reflected in the great steps forward that we have taken over the past few years in education funding parity and criminal justice reform. I want to build on those successes to bring that principle of fairness to legislation and policy on housing, health care, and protecting our environment. It has been my honor and great fortune to work for Rep. Aaron Vega for the past six years. Succeeding Rep. Vega is no small task. I’ve seen firsthand how his love for his hometown drove him to work hard every day. I know that I can continue this work driven by the same love for Holyoke. I can continue to ensure that our community, our schools, and our businesses get the resources they need to make progress and to succeed. I look forward to the campaign, to connecting with old friends and making new ones, to the conversations and debates to come, to working on our shared vision of Holyoke for generations of families and newcomers alike, as an example for the whole Commonwealth.“-Patricia Duffy