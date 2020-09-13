Patriots fans head to local sports bars for season opener

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Patriots fans here in western Massachusetts watched the season opener from the comfort of their favorite bar, while observing certain social limitations during COVID-19.

Patrons at the Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee strictly adhered to rules of keeping the pandemic at bay, while watching the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins.

Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson told 22News, everyone was really getting into the spirit of this communal event.

“Everybody’s all excited, the phone’s ringing off the hook and this wonderful game,” Stetson said.

Everyone who went to the bar was practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when needed.