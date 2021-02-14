Patriots’ Lombardi replica trophies to be displayed at Eastfield Mall, donations support veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Replica Lombardi Trophies will be at the Eastfield Mall to support the Massachusetts Military Support Foundations mission to serve the Veterans and their families. 

Registration will open after February 14 and the trophies will be on display from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on March 12.

Participants are encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 per picture with the Lombardi trophies to help fuel the mission of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

