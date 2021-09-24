Patsy’s Ristorante in East Longmeadow closing

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An Italian restaurant in East Longmeadow is closing its doors in October.

Patsy’s located on 600 N Main Street announced on Facebook this week, the Liquori family will be retiring after 41 years on October 3. The restaurant started as a pizzeria and has grown over the years into a full-service restaurant offering Italian dishes such as braciola, and Mediterranean style seared cod.

“We want to thank each one of our loyal customers from the bottom of our hearts for all your love, patronage and support over the years,” the owners stated in the Facebook post. “hank you all for a wonderful 41 years of business. It has been our pleasure to serve and feed you and your families over the years,” said the Liquori family on the restaurant’s Facebook.

Anyone wishing to enjoy one last meal are encouraged to make a reservation at 413-739-0275, Tuesday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.