Patti’s 410 Lounge continues 13 year tradition of donating toys to 22News Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business is bringing the holiday cheer to children in need in western Massachusetts.

For the last 13 years, Patti’s 410 Lounge has contributed to our 22News Toys for Tots campaign for families in need during the holiday season. Employees of the Chicopee-based bar have been collecting toys in honor of their late boss, Patti, whose son is a U.S. marine. Through their hard work, as well as help from customers, this year’s donation drive has been the largest ever.

“It’s everybody, the employee and our customers. This is an honor of our former boss who sadly passed away,” Karen O’Connor, of the 410 Lounge, told 22News. “We have been doing this for 13 years and this has been our best year yet. Everyone has just pulled together and really gave it their all. So were really proud of ourselves and I’m sure Patti would be proud of us too.”

The group is proud of the work they have done and look to keep this yearly tradition going forward.