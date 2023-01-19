CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee announced Thursday they will be closing the school at the end of the school year.

This decision comes after the Board of Trustees of the school voted on Tuesday to surrender the school’s charter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The charter school states that this decision was made based on low enrollment and the school’s financial condition.

“The selfless efforts by the executive team to create a school that was truly based on the Paulo Freire’s philosophy of social justice and education is clearly visible throughout the school. This leadership team never allowed the distractions and agendas to negatively impact the service delivery of a student-centered educational experience,” stated the school in a press release sent to 22News.

The Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School will continue its 2022-23 school year and then close in the summer. The school will work with students and parents to ensure a smooth transition seeking enrollment in other local schools for the fall. Teachers and staff will also be assisted in moving forward with their careers.

The school will host several public meetings with teachers, students, families and community members in the near future for further updates on the closure. Dates and times will be posted on their website.