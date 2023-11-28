AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam will be installing pavement markings on multiple streets on Tuesday.

According to the Town of Agawam, the markings will be installed on the following streets:

Springfield Street- Junior High School to Mill Street

Springfield Street- Sarat Ford to Agawam Trailer Court

Mill Street- Springfield Street to Poplar Street

The work is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. and the streets will not be closed, but traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane until the paint dries.

Anyone traveling through these areas should expect some delays and the work is weather dependent.