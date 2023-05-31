SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Liberty Street paving project in Springfield is complete.

The Department of Public Works says roads like Liberty Street are vital to get people in and through the city. On Wednesday, Springfield Mayor Sarno, city officials, the Department of Public Works, and the local community came together to highlight the new and improved Liberty Street.

For a road that is constantly busy, people will now have a smooth drive on Liberty Street in Springfield. The director of the Department of Public Works Chris Cignoli says they started working on the sidewalks last year but paving started in April. He says these kind of projects take a few months because it requires a lot of utility work.

Mayor Sarno told 22News that this paving project was much needed to enhance the quality of life of residents and local businesses, “My administration is proud to highlight the various paving projects that are happening around our city and throughout all of our neighborhoods. The paving of Liberty Street is one of these projects that will greatly enhance the quality of life for our residents and businesses, including our seniors which utilize our Hungry Hill Senior Center on Liberty Street. Liberty Street is a very busy residential and commercial corridor, from the Springfield Plaza on the Chicopee line, to all of the residential side streets, and to the many businesses and storefronts heading to the State Police barracks at the rotary. I want to thank State Senator Adam Gomez for his efforts in securing the $850,000 earmark for this project in the state Transportation Bond Bill, and to City Councilors Attorney Michael Fenton and Attorney Sean Curran for working with my administration to advance this key infrastructure project.”

Cignoli says they are now moving onto their $10 million plan next that will improve some more roads and sidewalks on roads like Pine Street and Island Pond Road in Springfield.

Latest News