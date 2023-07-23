WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Montgomery Street in Westfield will begin being paved on Monday.

The paving will take place on Monday and Tuesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to the City of Westfield.

Pochassic Road will also be paved beginning on Tuesday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Next week, building work and the surface course will be installed on both of the roads.

The traffic will only allow for one lane of traffic, and it is suggested that drivers use another route when traveling. The paving might also temporarily limit driveway access as the asphalt cures.