WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect delays next week in an area of Westfield as paving operations are underway.

Top course pavement will be placed on Montgomery Street and Pochassic Road from Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18, between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM daily.

Drivers should consider seeking alternate routes as the route will be down to one lane of traffic and detouring. Residents living on the affected streets may be temporarily unable to access driveways.