CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The right lane on both sides of the bridge that carries the Mass Pike over the Connecticut River in Chicopee and West Springfield will be closed on Wednesday for paving.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the closure will last from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday

Drivers that are traveling through the area should reduce their speed and use caution. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to help guide drivers through the work area on Wednesday.