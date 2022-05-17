HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads in Holyoke will be paved this week in Holyoke, which may affect access to driveways.

Wednesday and Thursday will start the paving of Green Willow Drive, McLellan Drive, Village Road, and Edward Drive. Work begins at 7 a.m. and will last all day. Roads will be open to local traffic but on-street parking will be off limits.

Driveway access may be restricted. If access to driveways is needed, pay attention to the progress of work and let Palmer Paving’s foreman know what your schedule will be.