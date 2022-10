HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers can expect traffic on High Street in downtown Holyoke over the next few days due to a paving project.

From Tuesday through Thursday, High Street between Jackson Street and Cabot Street will be closed for parking and traffic on sections that are being paved. As the project moved forward throughout the next few days, less portions of the road will be closed.

Drivers are asked to follow detours signs and to be alert in the area.