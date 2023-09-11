WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Westfield will be paving roads all around the city this week.

According to the City of Westfield, associated paving work will begin on Monday and throughout September between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. depending on the weather.

The schedule for the work is as follows:

Monday 9/11: Milling of pavement on Granville Road.

Tuesday 9/12: Milling of pavement on Granville Road and Western Avenue.

Wednesday 9/13: Milling of pavement on Westwood Road.

Thursday 9/14: Milling of pavement on Prospect Street.

Friday 9/15: Preparatory work on Old Holyoke Road.

Monday 9/18: Milling of pavement on Holyoke Road, Dry Bridge Road, and Sandy Hill Road.

Structure adjustments begin (in the same order as streets milled).

Tuesday 9/19: Milling of pavement on Stuart Place and Stuart Circle.

Wednesday 9/20: Miscellaneous milling cleanup.

If you need to drive through there or any of these areas, be sure to reduce your speed and use caution.