WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews in Westfield will be paving roads all around the city this week.
According to the City of Westfield, associated paving work will begin on Monday and throughout September between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. depending on the weather.
The schedule for the work is as follows:
- Monday 9/11: Milling of pavement on Granville Road.
- Tuesday 9/12: Milling of pavement on Granville Road and Western Avenue.
- Wednesday 9/13: Milling of pavement on Westwood Road.
- Thursday 9/14: Milling of pavement on Prospect Street.
- Friday 9/15: Preparatory work on Old Holyoke Road.
- Monday 9/18: Milling of pavement on Holyoke Road, Dry Bridge Road, and Sandy Hill Road.
- Structure adjustments begin (in the same order as streets milled).
- Tuesday 9/19: Milling of pavement on Stuart Place and Stuart Circle.
- Wednesday 9/20: Miscellaneous milling cleanup.
If you need to drive through there or any of these areas, be sure to reduce your speed and use caution.
