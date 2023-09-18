SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An action-packed, music-filled production of the hit animated series PAW Patrol is making its way to Springfield this winter.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. There will be four shows over the weekend:

Saturday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Ryder and his team of pups will embark on a pirate adventure to discover secret treasure. The performance has been described as the following:

“In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.”

Tickets go on sale on September 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the MassMutual Center Box Office and www.massmutualcenter.com.