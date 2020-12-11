Payroll system compromised in ransomware attack on Town of Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Documents relating to the payroll system of employees at Ludlow Town Hall were illegally accessed in a cyberattack attack on Wednesday, according to officials.

In an email to 22News Thursday evening, Ludlow officials said the town was a victim of a ransomware attack that “impacted many of the town’s IT infrastructure systems, including its payroll system.”

Legal counsel was immediately sought and a leading incident response team were able to assess, contain and restore the damage caused by the attack.

The town, with the help of the incident response team, has successfully contained the attack and is restoring the operational status of all systems. The payroll system was prioritized by the town and is now fully operational. The Town of Ludlow

The town added the team is also conducting a forensic investigation to determine whether any data was compromised during the cyber-attack.

Individuals whose information may have been compromised in the ransomware attack will be immediately notified by the town, officials said.