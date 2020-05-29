Peaceful protest in Springfield to honor George Floyd

This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (Christopher Harris via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents will gather at the Springfield Police Headquarters Friday afternoon for a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd.

The protest is to show justice and support for George Floyd and will take place at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, 46-year-old George Floyd died in police custody this week. He was arrested Monday after an employee at a grocery store called police to accuse him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Cellphone video from a bystander showed Floyd lying on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back while the officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. While being restrained, Floyd was saying he couldn’t breathe. Toward the end of the video, paramedics arrived, lifted Floyd, who was limp, onto a stretcher, and place him in an ambulance.

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

According to AP, Chauvin and the three other responding officers have been fired, and the FBI is investigating whether they willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights. Chauvin has not spoken publicly, and his attorney has not responded to calls seeking comment.

A Minneapolis police precinct was evacuated overnight after protesters rushed into the building and began setting fires in response to Floyd’s death. People around the world have also taken to social media expressing their anger and disappointment in the situation. A petition has been started on Change.org for Floyd and so far 4,956,796 have signed it. The petition is aiming for a goal of 6,000,000 to sign.