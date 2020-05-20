Pedal Thru Youth awarded with $10K check

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield’s Ride to Remember committee presented Pedal Thru Youth with a $10,000 check.

Pedal Thru Youth partners with law enforcement and local schools to give free bikes to low-income youth. The organization is partnered with 13 police departments in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Schools can go on the organizations webpage and fill out an application.

Once approved, each child receives a bike, water bottle, helmet and a bike lock and attends a safety course.

In addition, each student is then paired up with an officer from a different town or city. 22News spoke with Pedal Thru Youth’s founder on how the organization tries to show the positive side of law enforcement in the community.

“We usually do one big school donation a month and this year three schools have had to bail out on us as a result of schools being closed. But it gives us more time at the shop now to focus on the adult bikes and the custom bikes I build for kids with disabilities,” said Bob “The Bike Man” Charland.

Pedal Thru Youth promotes an active and healthy lifestyle among youths by donating bikes and helmets to low-income families and partners with local charities, law enforcement, and public schools to serve local communities.