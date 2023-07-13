SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 55 years in the Pioneer Valley, the Eastfield Mall will officially close its doors this Saturday.

Many of the businesses currently housed at this location have either closed or have plans to relocate. One of those relocating is Bob the Bike Man Charland and his nonprofit organization Pedal Thru Youth. Charland and his team had opened a second location just two years ago at the mall. That new space allowed children and their parents to come build the bikes themselves as well as get free school supplies.

Within hours of finding out that they needed to leave the Eastfield Mall, the community came together to find a new space for them.

“It’s much bigger, it’s a work in progress. We have this holding for the hike operation and rebuilding the adaptive equipment that we get in, the wheelchair stuff like that. It’s very impressive that so many people follow what we do and actually care so much about others to give me space this big,” Bob Charland told 22News.

Their new location is located in Springfield and it’s bigger and better than ever before. Since its creation in 2017, Pedal Thru Youth has donated thousands of bikes to children throughout the United States and has even expanded its efforts internationally. They hope that this new space helps them with their initiative to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle for everyone.