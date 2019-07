CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on McKinstry Avenue early Saturday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries around 4:30 a.m.

Wilk said McKinstry Avenue is closed from Meadow Street while crews investigate the accident.

This story is developing and 22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.