SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Springfield Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300 block of Hancock Street where they found a woman who had been hit by two cars. One of the drivers remained at the crash, but the other car drove away without stopping.

The Springfield Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the shooting. This is now the second pedestrian fatality in Springfield that happened in the past two weeks.

