WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of 46 Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

At around 5:20 p.m., a 44-year-old man was hit by a car on Daggett Drive, according to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance.

The man was conscious and alert and was sent to a local hospital for due to his injuries. The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk when the accident occurred.

Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News, no charges or citations against the driver are expected.