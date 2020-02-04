Pedestrian hit by car on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on State Street in Springfield early Tuesday evening.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the car vs. pedestrian crash which occurred on the 500 block of State Street around 6:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the driver stayed behind and is cooperating with officers.

22News will follow this story and bring you the latest when more details develop.