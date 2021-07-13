Pedestrian hit by car on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after a crash involving a car on Wilbraham Road Tuesday morning.
According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8:55 a.m. officers responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian in the area of 100 Wilbraham Road. The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Health with serious injuries.
The driver remained at the location and was also taken to Baystate Health for medical treatment.
MAP: 100 Wilbraham Road in Springfield
The Traffic Unit at the Springfield Police Department is investigating.