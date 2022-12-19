SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Funding has been approved for pedestrian improvements on a portion of Allen Street in Springfield.

A Shared Street and Spaces Program provided a grant in the amount of $52,000 to improve the location, according to City Engineer, Andrew Krar. The proposal includes new sidewalk ramps, a painted crosswalk, pedestrian-actuated flashing beacons, and a new bus shelter on Allen Street near Allen Park Road.

Krar told 22News the work is expected to begin in the spring, or summer of next year, Below is the preliminary plan showing the proposed new features.

“Our Shared Streets and Spaces grant program is just one of the many municipal grant programs that has demonstrated what we can accomplish by working together with our partners at the local level,” said Governor Charlie Baker.