SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit and run on Boland Way in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Boland Way near East Columbus Avenue for a hit and run involving a pedestrian around 10:20 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.