Two pedestrian accidents in western Massachusetts Wednesday raising safety concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Two serious car vs. pedestrian accidents happened in just one day, including one in Hampden County involving a young boy.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office identified 88-year-old Eva Fenner as the Amherst woman who was killed. She was struck by a school van as it was leaving Crocker Farm Elementary School on West Street Wednesday.

“Came outside and saw all the cop cars and the ambulance and everything,” said one local resident. “I didn’t really know what was going on.”

A section of West Street has a crosswalk, PVTA bus stops, and the entrance to an elementary school, but residents in the neighborhood said cars fly by. Residents said they’ve worried about accidents at the busy section of the road in the past.

The sidewalk ends just across the street from Crocker Farm school, requiring pedestrians to cross the busy road to continue where the sidewalk starts up on the other side.

“You kind of got to wait for a gap in the traffic, because people do kind of fly on this road sometimes,” said Thyra Tuttle of Amherst. “I’ve definitely been more aware because it could happen to anyone really.”

And another pedestrian accident Wednesday sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital, and police say the driver fled the accident. The boy was riding his bike on Center Street when a car, seen in surveillance video from a nearby restaurant, struck the boy, sending him onto the hood of the car.

The boy has been able to return home, but police are looking for this red Ford sedan with Massachusetts plates, believed to now have signs of damage on the hood. If you have any information, you should contact the Ludlow Police Department.

22News spoke with the young boy’s father, who said the car they are looking for is believed to be a Chevy Malibu between 2008 and 2012. In Amherst, police and state troopers are still looking into what led up to the crash that killed the elderly woman.