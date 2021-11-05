Pedestrian safety in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield state representative Bud Williams says “enough is enough” referring to the lives lost this week. Near the site of Wednesday’s deadly pedestrian crash, a man was hit and killed while walking his bike across State Street. Representative Williams told 22News, “something has to be done”.

State Representative Bud Williams said, “We have to have a strategy, this takes place throughout the city. Sumner Avenue, Dickinson Street, Longhill, Hancock, people are and their vehicles are weapons of mass destruction.”

The victim in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as 40 year old Michael Diaz Vargas.

The driver of the vehicle, 26 year old Eric Reyes has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $4,000