SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference is being held to announce the plans for improving pedestrian safety after an AIC employee was killed crossing Wilbraham Road in Springfield.

The news conference is being in the International Room at AIC with officials from American International College and the City of Springfield at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce planned improvements to pedestrian safety on Wilbraham Road. 22News will livestream the event on WWLP.com.

Margaraet “Lani” Kretschmar of Agawam was killed on July 13 while on her way to work at AIC. She was hit by a SUV while in the crosswalk on Wilbraham Road. Lani was the Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees at AIC.

Since the tragic accident, the Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli have been working with AIC to review safety measures that can be put in place to increase safety on Wilbraham Road for residents and students and employees of AIC.

